Hispanic population continues to grow in Palm Beach Co.

The Hispanic community is the fastest growing and largest minority in Palm Beach County.

The population is up more than 20 percent from 10 years ago, prompting the county commission to create a new district map to accommodate the growth.

District 3 is now the Hispanic majority district, encompassing Greenacres, Palm Springs and Lake Clarke Shores. The area is also called the heart of the Hispanic community.

Maria Antuña speaks about the growth of the Hispanic population in Palm Beach County.

Here's a look at the Hispanic population for those cities, according to the 2020 Census:

Palm Springs: 60% of the population is Hispanic

Greenacres: 45% of the population is Hispanic

Lake Clarke Shores: 33% of the population is Hispanic

All of this reveals the impact an event like Fiesta de Pueblo has on the Hispanic community in central Palm Beach County, which is happened Saturday in Greenacres.

"It's our time to let everyone know we're here. We're growing," said Maria Antuña, president of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches. "There's over 10,000 Hispanic businesses in Palm Beach County, and that's something that needs to be brought to the forefront so we can support, and continue to support, the Hispanic community."

Scripps Only Content 2022