IRSC announces free associate degrees for Treasure Coast seniors

Students wishing to attend college at Indian River State College will soon be able to do so for free.

College President Dr. Timothy Moore will make an announcement Thursday regarding the Promise Program at Fort Pierce Central High School.

The tuition-free program is for seniors attending on the 15 public high schools on the Treasure Coast or in Okeechobee County wishing to get their associate degrees.

Students wishing to apply for the program, must do so by May 15.

In order to qualify, Moore said students must graduate high school with a 2.0 GPA.

They must also maintain a 2.0 GPA at IRSC and be enrolled full-time.

Moore said there are as many as 9,000 students across all of the public high schools eligible for the program.

He said the value saved is between $6,000 - 6,500.

"It doesn't matter if you're at high wealth or low wealth. It doesn't matter," said Moore. "The Promise Program is for every graduating high school senior in our district, period, full stop. This is about saving dollars."

The promise program is only available to seniors graduating in 2022.

The money for the program is supplied from the college's foundation fund.

Scripps Only Content 2022