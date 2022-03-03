Jupiter police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash

Jupiter police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Alternate A1A and Indiantown Road around 4 a.m. and found a man lying in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jupiter police said the man was the victim of a hit-and-run crash. At this time, police do not have a description of the vehicle involved.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call the Jupiter Police Department at 561-746-6201.

