Advertisement

Jupiter police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jupiter police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Alternate A1A and Indiantown Road around 4 a.m. and found a man lying in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jupiter police said the man was the victim of a hit-and-run crash. At this time, police do not have a description of the vehicle involved.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call the Jupiter Police Department at 561-746-6201.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida's governor criticizes Biden's State of the Union address
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting in Fort Pierce
Arrest made in murder of 81-year-old Riviera Beach woman
Port St. Lucie offering mortgage assistance to residents
Daughter of Ray Charles reflects on father’s influence in West Palm Beach

Latest News

Gunman sentenced to death for murder of Orlando lieutenant
'Canes earn double-bye in ACC Tournament after win at B.C.
Ukrainian woman shares hardships of leaving home, memories behind
Hurricane preparedness costs on the rise, prepare now