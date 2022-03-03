Advertisement

Vintage Pokémon card sells for $900,000

This near mint condition vintage gaming card was sold for $900,000.
This near mint condition vintage gaming card was sold for $900,000.(Source: Courtesy of Goldin/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Trading Pokémon cards is one thing.

Shelling out hundreds of thousands of dollars? That’s on a whole other level.

A near-mint condition vintage gaming card was sold for $900,000.

The Pocket Monsters Japanese promo “Illustrator” holographic Pikachu card was created in 1998 and was only released in Japan.

There were more than 30 other offers, but an unknown bidder won out in the end, shattering the former record and making it the highest-priced Pokémon card ever sold.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 seriously injured when car falls off I-95 entrance ramp
Dua Lipa Performs during the Future Nostalgia Tour at State Farm Arena on Saturday, February...
Delray Beach-based band sues Dua Lipa, claims copyright infringement
Jupiter police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash
Cynthia Cole: Deputies searching for missing woman in Martin County
Gunman sentenced to death for murder of Orlando lieutenant

Latest News

Roughly 3,000 eighth graders from Haywood, Lauderdale, and Tipton counties in Tennessee...
US employers added 678,000 jobs in February
Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposed care court aims to get people off the streets.
California gov. plan would mandate care for those with severe mental illness
Amber Alert issued for Alexis Smiley
Amber Alert issued for missing teen out of Loudon County, Tenn.
A woman is accused of lying about 2016 kidnapping.
Woman arrested for allegedly faking own kidnapping
Woman dies after leaving moving vehicle on I-95