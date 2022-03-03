Advertisement

War in Ukraine pushes mortgage rates lower

US ambassador to UN says Russia is preparing to use banned weapons. (Source: CNN, POOL, UNTV, UKRAINE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, RUSSIA 24, et. al.)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The war in Ukraine is helping push mortgage rates lower – at least for now.

According to Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.76% in the week ending March 3, 2022.

It’s the second week in a row that rates have fallen, after weeks of increase.

The rates dropped as a result of receding U.S. Treasury yields, as investors moved to the safety of bonds due to Russia invading Ukraine.

Freddie Mac says rates will likely increase again in the coming months.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 seriously injured when car falls off I-95 entrance ramp
Dua Lipa Performs during the Future Nostalgia Tour at State Farm Arena on Saturday, February...
Delray Beach-based band sues Dua Lipa, claims copyright infringement
Jupiter police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash
Cynthia Cole: Deputies searching for missing woman in Martin County
Gunman sentenced to death for murder of Orlando lieutenant

Latest News

Roughly 3,000 eighth graders from Haywood, Lauderdale, and Tipton counties in Tennessee...
US employers added 678,000 jobs in February
Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposed care court aims to get people off the streets.
California gov. plan would mandate care for those with severe mental illness
Amber Alert issued for Alexis Smiley
Amber Alert issued for missing teen out of Loudon County, Tenn.
A woman is accused of lying about 2016 kidnapping.
Woman arrested for allegedly faking own kidnapping
Woman dies after leaving moving vehicle on I-95