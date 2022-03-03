West Palm Beach library offering free SAT, college prep workshops

Starting next week, the West Palm Beach library is offering free SAT prep and college prep workshops.

Depending on their needs, students have the option to attend individual classes or the entire series.

The first workshop starts March 7 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. via Zoom.

The program also allows participants to learn everything they need to know about getting ready for college, including the application process, financial aid, test scores and more.

Students interested in the program can sign-up online or by calling 561-868-7705.

