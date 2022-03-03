Advertisement

Women builders construct new Habitat home in Boynton Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County is making major progress on its latest project in Boynton Beach with help from the annual Women Build fundraising event.

Volunteers and women builders are teaming up to construct a new home for Jerrod and Iesha James, the parents of three young girls.

Together the James family are working side-by-side with women volunteers as they build a new home for their growing family.

Women Builders of all ages are coming together to support the James family build strength, stability and self-reliance through access to affordable homeownership.

The James family is working towards completing the 600 sweat-equity hours and other Habitat Homeownership Program requirements so they can purchase their first home, a safe, decent, and affordable Habitat home.

By next year the couple will become first-time homebuyers with an affordable interest-free mortgage.

The Women Build impact will be even bigger this year with additional volunteer efforts to revitalize the American Legion Post 164 across the street.

For more information about the Women Build fundraiser event, click here.

