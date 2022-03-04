Advertisement

30,000 people expected at Okeechobee Music Festival

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Get your tents and dance moves ready. After a break last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Okeechobee Music Festival is back.

This year, the festival is being taken to new heights, literally. Festival goers said it's been a long time coming.

For one group of friends, they’re getting together for the first time in two years after COVID-19 canceled the Okeechobee Music Festival last year.

"Yes, you can Facetime them, you get to see them through cars, but it's definitely not the same, being in the crowd together," said Joshua Sobers.

They said it's the music and atmosphere that brought them together in the first place.

"Just coming together with your friends and experiencing the love and the music and kind of fading away for a couple of hours and just dancing. Having bliss," said Sydney Settle.

And this year, the festival is celebrating its fifth anniversary with six stages, bigger acts including Megan Thee Stallion, new art installations, and a whole lot of dancing.

"Every year that we come back, I feel like it gets better and better," Settle said.

Festival organizers said this is the biggest one yet. Around 30,000 people are expected to make it out to Sunshine Grove.

The festival runs through Sunday.

