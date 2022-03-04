Advertisement

Costco membership fees may rise this year

The cost of the Costco membership increases typically happen every five and a half years.
The cost of the Costco membership increases typically happen every five and a half years.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Something to think about the next time you’re at Costco grabbing a 28-pound bucket of macaroni and cheese: The cost to get in the store may be going up.

Costco membership fees could increase later this year for the first time since 2017.

The wholesale club’s chief financial officer said it’ll happen at some point, but when and how much it’ll increase is still up in the air.

The cost of the Costco membership typically increases every five and a half years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Con man uses package to enter elderly woman’s home, deputies day
Search for 'suspect vehicle' after woman falls out of car on I-95
German Shepherd shot in face in Palm Beach County
Community plans fundraiser for girl fighting brain cancer

Latest News

People attend the funeral prayers for the victims of Friday's suicide bombing in Peshawar,...
Death toll climbs to 63 in deadly Pakistan IS mosque attack
A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Russian cease-fire in Ukraine imperiled amid more shelling
Robot competition draws in hundreds of tech youths
Ukrainians in the southern port city of Odessa are preparing for battle as Russian troops...
Ukraine: Odessa preps for battle against Russia
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea fires ballistic missile in extension of testing