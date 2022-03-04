George Bush Bascule Bridge in Delray Beach closed to traffic due to repair

The George Bush Bascule Bridge in Delray Beach is closed for repair after a malfunction during an opening deemed the bridge "inoperable."

The bridge is located between Southeast 15th Street and Atlantic Avenue.

Officials said bridge staff has been actively working to correct the issue since Thursday, March 3, at 9:30 p.m. when they say the issue became evident.

It's not uncommon to see a draw bridge raised over the Intracoastal. It is uncommon to see a bridge stuck.

Palm Beach County officials said the bridge malfunctioned during an opening. Further investigation determined the shaft sheared in two pieces.

Risa Goldman, a resident, said she saw the bridge vertical this morning while leaving for work and didn't think anything about it.

"Leaving the house this morning at like 6:30 I saw it was up. I thought, oh, it must be a part of the construction. And then it wasn't until I got home that I realized uh oh something is not right," she said.

Goldman said the closure changes her daily routine.

"Probably 3 to 4 times a week I walk over to the beach, to just walk on A1A a little bit or ride my bike so it's very convenient," she said.

Steven Lankau, another resident, said traffic will increase.

"Three times a day to four times a day and I was just coming to come over here to go to St. Vincent's Fish Fry. And we can't get over here and that's a big fundraiser for the church," Steven Lankau said.

The bridge will remain out of service to vehicular traffic during the repair process.

George Bush Boulevard over the Intracoastal Waterway will be closed until further notice.

Traffic will be detoured via NE 5th Avenue / NE 6th Avenue, Atlantic Avenue and N. Ocean Boulevard.

