Greenacres officials empower residents to vote in election

Officials and community leaders in Greenacres held an event Friday to spur residents to vote in next week's election, specifically targeting the city's growing Hispanic population.

Forty-five percent of the city's population is now Hispanic, according to the 2020 Census. Palm Beach County's Hispanic population is now 24%.

The city's Hispanic mayor, Joel Flores, said this is a call to action to not only Greenacres residents but all of Palm Beach County to have their voices be heard.

"It's about getting people to come out, be part of the process of democracy, something that I fought in Afghanistan for, something I am very passionate about," Flores said. "It's about having our people be informed and come out and make their vote count."

Greenacres Mayor Joel Flores speaks at an event to spur voter turnout at the March 8 election.

Palm Beach County leaders want to shed light on lagging numbers in voter turnout.

[If] you don't like the direction that your city is headed, you go out to vote," said Julio Fuentes, president of the Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

The mayor said the city currently has a little over 23,000 registered voters, but so far only 1,600 voters have cast an early ballot for Tuesday's election.

"The local elections matter. We local elected officials are the ones in charge of the roads, are in charge of your trash, your services," Flores said. "We have a major impact in your daily life."

"You don't feel like politicians are listening to you? They will if you go out to vote," Fuentes said.

The mayor spoke about the growing Hispanic population in his city and its economic impact.

Julio Fuentes speaks about the importance of voting at a Greenacres event held on March 4, 2022.

"I believe we are also the largest business-building community, and I wish to continue that," Flores said.

Nineteen municipalities in Palm Beach County will hold elections on Tuesday.

However, leaders said these key races are often overlooked.

"I think municipal election is the heart of our community, our representative officials," Flores said. "They're the ones that make choices regarding where you live, your safety, firefighter, roads, it has a major role in your everyday life."

It is all about energizing voters to engage in the process and a reminder that every vote counts.

