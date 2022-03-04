Michael Allen Miller: Deputies searching for missing elderly man driving pickup truck

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a missing elderly man who is believed to have dementia.

Michael Allen Miller, 70, drove away from his residence in Palm Springs Thursday in his Chevrolet pickup truck with Florida tag # 31CBTS and has not been seen or heard from since, detectives said.

Anyone who comes into contact with Michael Miller is urged to contact PBSO Dispatch at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

