A 12-year-old boy who police said ran away from home Thursday afternoon has returned home.

Yvens Clervoir, 12, had last been seen about 5 p.m. in the area of KFC at 131 E. Boynton Beach Blvd.

But by Thursday evening, Boynton Beach police said the boy had returned home.

Police didn't say where the child had been.

