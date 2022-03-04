Palm Beach County schools offering pre-spring break meals

The Palm Beach County School District is helping to feed students and families while school is not in session during spring break.

Free meals and snacks for students will be distributed ahead of the week off.

School Food Service will be holding a pre-spring break meal distribution on March 10 to provide meal kits to students or parents and guardians.

The food will consist of 10 meals and 10 snacks at no cost.

Parents and guardians may go to any of the below sites to pick up meals and do not need to go to their child’s school.

Meal kits will be distributed on a first come first serve basis.

The meal distributions will be occurring at the following 18 schools at the listed times:

Atlantic HS: 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Bear Lakes MS: 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Boynton Beach HS: 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Forest Hill HS: 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Glades Central HS: 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Hammock Pointe ES: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

HL Johnson ES: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

HL Watkins MS: 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

John I. Leonard HS: 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Jupiter ES: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Lantana ES: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

North Grade ES: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Okeeheelee MS: 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Pahokee MS/HS: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Spanish River HS: 3:15 pm to 4:15 p.m.

Suncoast HS: 3:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Tradewinds MS: 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Wellington Landings MS: 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

