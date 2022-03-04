Advertisement

Police: Father tells investigators son sent nude photos to minor

Michael Raymond-Ulrich Simmons, 30, is facing felony charges after a lengthy investigation into illict photos being sent to a minor.(Michigan State Police)
By Travis Leder
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
CADILLAC, Mich. (Gray News) - Michigan State Police said a man was arrested after his own father told investigators his son may have sent explicit photos to an underage person.

Troopers announced 30-year-old Michael Raymond-Ulrich Simmons of Cadillac turned himself in to authorities Wednesday after a lengthy investigation that started with the call from his father in October 2020.

The agency’s Computer Crimes Unit conducted interviews and executed search warrants to analyze electronic equipment, and the investigation led to prosecutors authorizing a three-count felony warrant.

Simmons was placed in the Missaukee County Jail and was arraigned on the charges of intentional dissemination of sexually explicit material, accosting a child for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime.

The 30-year-old’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 17.

