Search for 'suspect vehicle' after woman falls out of car on I-95

A West Palm Beach woman is dead after authorities said she fell out of a moving car on Interstate 95 in Boca Raton late Thursday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 24-year-old woman was a passenger inside a dark-colored sedan, which was traveling northbound around 11:30 p.m., just north of Yamato Road.

Investigators said the woman fell from the moving car onto the interstate, and was then hit by multiple vehicles.

The car, which was an unknown make and model, kept going and did not stop. It's unclear why the woman fell out of the vehicle, investigators said.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Lt. Yanko Reyes with the FHP, investigators don't know the make, model, or license plate information for the "suspect vehicle."

If you have any information about the incident, call the Florida Highway Patrol at *347.

