Woman dies after leaving moving vehicle on I-95

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
A woman died Thursday night after leaving a moving vehicle on I-95.

At 11:37 p.m., the 24-year-old West Palm Beach woman exited an unknown vehicle that was traveling northbound on I-95 just north of Yamato Road.

She was struck by multiple vehicles.

The vehicle she exited continued traveling northbound on I-95 without stopping.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The case is pending investigation.

