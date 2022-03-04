Woman dies after leaving moving vehicle on I-95
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
A woman died Thursday night after leaving a moving vehicle on I-95.
At 11:37 p.m., the 24-year-old West Palm Beach woman exited an unknown vehicle that was traveling northbound on I-95 just north of Yamato Road.
She was struck by multiple vehicles.
The vehicle she exited continued traveling northbound on I-95 without stopping.
She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The case is pending investigation.
