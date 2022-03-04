Woman dies after leaving moving vehicle on I-95

A woman died Thursday night after leaving a moving vehicle on I-95.

At 11:37 p.m., the 24-year-old West Palm Beach woman exited an unknown vehicle that was traveling northbound on I-95 just north of Yamato Road.

She was struck by multiple vehicles.

The vehicle she exited continued traveling northbound on I-95 without stopping.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The case is pending investigation.

