1 dead after police find victim suffering from gunshot wound in street

Police are investigating after someone was shot to death in the middle of a Fort Pierce street.

The fatal shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South 32nd Street.

Fort Pierce police spokesman Curtis Jennings said officers arrived and found a person lying in the street, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information about the shooting was immediately known.

The shooting remains under investigation.

