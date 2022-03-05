1 dead after police find victim suffering from gunshot wound in street
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Police are investigating after someone was shot to death in the middle of a Fort Pierce street.
The fatal shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South 32nd Street.
Fort Pierce police spokesman Curtis Jennings said officers arrived and found a person lying in the street, suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other information about the shooting was immediately known.
The shooting remains under investigation.
