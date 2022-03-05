$13,000 reward offered for information on who shot dog in Wellington

A $13,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information on who shot a German Shepherd named Bella in the face earlier this week.

Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to the 13000 block of Folkstone Circle in the Village of Wellington at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in reference to an animal cruelty call.

They located Bella, who had suffered a gunshot wound to her face and a fractured jaw.

Bella has been receiving around-the-clock care at Big Dog Ranch Rescue since Wednesday and has a long road to recovery ahead.

"It just breaks my heart that somebody could do this to such a sweet innocent animal," said Lauree Simmons with Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee. "Whatever it takes, we're gonna get her better. She's too sweet not to save."

Big Dog Ranch Rescue said the owner was located and surrendered Bella Thursday afternoon.

Once she recovers she will be available for adoption.

Anyone with information on what happened to Bella is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2022