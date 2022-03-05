Advertisement

6th annual Run with the Cops 5K held in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
While police were out patrolling and serving neighborhoods Saturday morning, around 300 people gathered in West Palm Beach to support and thank these men and women who serve.

The 6th annual Run with the Cops 5K took place at Dreher Park.

Different agencies and departments around Palm Beach County participated.

Even West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderley joined the race.

“Knowing that we have that support here in the city, that we have officers that come to work every day and are dedicated to keeping our city safe, it’s great,” said Adderley.

The money raised benefits the West Palm Beach Police Foundation and programs such as ‘Shop with a Cop’ and ‘Cops and Scholars’.

