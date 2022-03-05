Advertisement

Port St. Lucie police investigate drowning of Club Med employee

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Port St. Lucie police are investigating the drowning of a woman at Club Med.

On Saturday at 7:43 a.m., officers responded to the 3500 block of SE Morningside Blvd. for reports of a woman floating in the water.

Officers located the 35-year-old woman, a Club Med employee, deceased in the water near the boat docks.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division responded to investigate further.

Police said there is no threat to the community and they are not looking for any suspects.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

