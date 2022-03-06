Advertisement

Baby badly burned in Delray Beach house fire

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 12:36 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
A 10-month-old child was badly burned Saturday afternoon in a Delray Beach house fire.

The fire started about 3:30 p.m. on Dorson Way.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue said the baby was rushed to Delray Medical Center.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the state fire marshal.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue said the American Red Cross was assisting nine people displaced by the fire.

