Gas leak prompts evacuation of shopping center in Port St. Lucie

A gas leak caused a shopping plaza in Port St. Lucie closed while crews worked to repair it.

Both firefighters with St. Lucie County Fire Rescue and workers with Florida City Gas were at the Lakeside Center, located at SE Airoso Blvd. and SE Port St. Lucie Blvd.

The shopping center was evacuated and was closed for several hours, but has reopened.

No roadways are closed due to the gas leak.

