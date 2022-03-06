Advertisement

Man critically injured in Fort Pierce shooting

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
A man was critically injured in a shooting early Saturday in Fort Pierce.

At 3 a.m., Fort Pierce police responded to the 2100 block of S. 31st Street in reference to a domestic dispute.

According to police the suspect, Gary Clanton, 69, shot a 42-year-old man.

The victim was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in critical but stable condition.

Clanton was arrested on one count of attempted murder.

The investigation continues and police say there is no immediate threat to the community.

Anyone with information on this incident are asked to contact Detective Ludmila Quintao at 772-370-6136.

