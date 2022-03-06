Advertisement

Man's body found in burned vehicle in Fort Pierce

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
A man was found dead in a vehicle that was engulfed in flames in Fort Pierce Saturday night.

On Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 6 p.m., Fort Pierce police and St. Lucie County Fire Rescue crews responded to S. 37th Street regarding a brush fire.

Officers located a vehicle engulfed in flames.

A man was discovered inside the vehicle who appeared to have died as a result of the fire.

Fort Pierce police are working with the St. Lucie County Fire District, 19th Judicial Medical Examiner Office and the State Attorney's Office.

At this time, this is an active criminal investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Detective Evens Saintilien at 772-302-4796 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477. You can remain anonymous.

