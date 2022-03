Port St. Lucie police are looking for a missing teen.

Darren Cheatham, 13, voluntarily left his house Saturday at 1 p.m.

He did not return home and is believed to be somewhere in South Florida.

Darren is described as 5' 3" tall, weighing 119 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information on his whereabouts, please call police at 772-871-5001.

