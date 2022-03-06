Advertisement

'Sea of purple' in West Palm Beach's Currie Park

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Epilepsy Florida held its first “Walk the Talk” event Saturday to raise money for, and awareness of, the condition that effects more than a half-million people in our state.

This is the first walk in two years, as COVID-19 forced postponements of the events.

Walkers raised more than $30,000.

Contact 5’s Dave Bohman emceed the walk for epilepsy on this windy Saturday morning.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Handyman arrested after woman's body found in septic tank
Con man uses package to enter elderly woman’s home, deputies day
Search for 'suspect vehicle' after woman falls out of car on I-95
George Bush Blvd. Bridge stuck in vertical position

Latest News

Community fridge now open 24/7 in Fellsmere
Port St. Lucie police investigate drowning of Club Med employee
$13,000 reward offered for information on who shot dog in Wellington
Fort Pierce police investigate deadly shooting