'Sea of purple' in West Palm Beach's Currie Park
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Epilepsy Florida held its first “Walk the Talk” event Saturday to raise money for, and awareness of, the condition that effects more than a half-million people in our state.
This is the first walk in two years, as COVID-19 forced postponements of the events.
Walkers raised more than $30,000.
Contact 5’s Dave Bohman emceed the walk for epilepsy on this windy Saturday morning.
