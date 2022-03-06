'Sea of purple' in West Palm Beach's Currie Park

Epilepsy Florida held its first “Walk the Talk” event Saturday to raise money for, and awareness of, the condition that effects more than a half-million people in our state.

This is the first walk in two years, as COVID-19 forced postponements of the events.

Walkers raised more than $30,000.

Contact 5’s Dave Bohman emceed the walk for epilepsy on this windy Saturday morning.

Scripps Only Content 2022