Advertisement

Black Balloon Day honors those lost to addiction

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sunday was National Day of Remembrance Day or "Black Balloon Day" to honor those who lost their battle with addiction.

"It just shows the grieving parents that we care and it shows the people that are reflected that we care and we want to help them and it shows that we support those that are in recovery stay in recovery," said advocate Ellen Isaacs. "I've been in recovery now for 20 years and I'm really grateful for the fact that I was able to find my way and there were people that were there to support me and now I'm here to help support everybody else."

The event was hosted by the organization "The Hub", which is a community recovery resource.

The group is pushing for more law enforcement to carry NARCAN, the drug that can reverse the effects of an overdose.

The also held a moment of silence as they remembered the loved ones they've lost.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Handyman arrested after woman's body found in septic tank
'Sea of purple' in West Palm Beach's Currie Park
Con man uses package to enter elderly woman’s home, deputies day
Port St. Lucie police investigate drowning of Club Med employee
Cynthia Cole: Deputies searching for missing woman in Martin County

Latest News

New Atlantis homeowner discovers mortar shell in their attic
Traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound I-75 is closed in Lee County due to chemical spill
Ukrainians living in South Florida rally in Delray Beach
Port St. Lucie police looking for missing teen