Boca Raton women unite to help people of Ukraine

Three women from Palm Beach County have come together to help victims of the war in Ukraine.

Mariya Kemper-Reiss, a Ukrainian American living in Boca Raton, and a member of Temple Beth El, had access to a plane to get resources and items to Ukraine.

A second woman, Summer Faerman, director of the TLC Program at B'nai Torah Congregation in Boca Raton, has helped mobilize efforts, creating a list of needed products on Amazon and working within the community.

With the help of a third woman, Brittney Suarez of Boca Raton of Grace Church, thousands of products are on their way to Ukraine.

"This is an example of individuals coming together and making something happen that none of us could have achieved alone," Faerman said.

Refugees wait in a crowd for transportation after fleeing from Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Monday, March 7, 2022. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian civilians attempting to flee to safety Sunday were forced to shelter from Russian shelling that pummeled cities in Ukraine's center, north and south.

Members of the community can still help those in need.

How You Can Help

Click here to see a list of items on Amazon

Choose the items that you would like to send to Ukraine

Be sure to pick "UkrPoshta Dnipro LLC/Humanitarian Aid" in the Amazon ship to drop down

UkrPoshta, Ukraine's national post service, partnered with groups to launch a humanitarian air bridge between Ukraine and the U.S.

A direct flight from New York to Warsaw, Poland, will fulfill logistics and deliveries between Warsaw and Lviv, as well as other Ukrainian cities and villages.

The first flight is planned for March 9 from New York.

The organization plans to fly every five days thereafter.

B'nai Torah Congregation is supporting the ongoing humanitarian needs of the people of Ukraine by donating a portion of every ticket sold for the Music for Humanity: 2022 Concert Series to the Jewish Federation.

The first of four benefit concerts will be held March 9 at 7:30 p.m. at B'nai Torah Congregation.

