Caring Fields Felines of Palm City receives generous donation

Caring Fields Felines of Palm City is a no kill cat sanctuary that cares for around 160 cats.

"The stress of putting these cats into carriers and putting them into a car to drive 30 minutes to a veterinarian is very stressful," said said Pauline Grover, executive director of Caring Fields Felines. "Many times we are doing emergency runs."

The new addition of a surgical suite will allow for routine care and procedures directly on-site for not only their feline residents, but also for stray community cats.

"The whole idea is that we're keeping the stress level as calm as can be for the animal and having the veterinary care done right here," said Glover, "it's going to entail just about everything that can be done within an office."

With an on-site medical center and with the help of veterinarian partners, procedures such as drawing blood, spay and neuters and vaccines can all be accomplished without having to take the animal off site.

"Having this building here to do TNVR cats and our fosters and dentals is a dream come true," Glover said.

The surgical suite is donated by Judy's Center.

If you are interested in volunteering or donating to Caring Fields Felines, please email pauline@cffelines.org.

