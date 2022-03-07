Delray Beach man describes house fire that left infant badly burned

A Delray Beach family whose baby boy was badly burned in a house fire spoke to WPTV on Monday about what happened and what they believe sparked the fire.

Thick black smoke blew past the Simon family's Ring camera as Delray Beach Fire Rescue worked to quickly stomp out the flames.

On Monday, the walls were splintered and charred, and a garden hose was still hanging out the window.

"All the windows busted. That was the kitchen right here," said Sando Simon.

A look inside the place Simon and his family have called home for the past 16 years is now destroyed after it burst into flames.

"When I called my parents, everybody was running out the house trying to be in a safe spot," Simon said.

10-month-old Johnny Simon is recovering in the hospital after suffering 3rd degree burns to 20% of his body. 🙏 The family’s home caught #fire Saturday in Delray Beach. Hear from loved ones at 6 on @WPTV. pic.twitter.com/uB8ARNt9Nb — Ryan Hughes (@HughesWPTV) March 7, 2022

Simon was not home Saturday afternoon as his family panicked and ran outside when he said a wire sparked near this window and a curtain quickly caught fire.

"My momma, she heard a baby inside," Simon said.

Simon said his mom usually spends most of Saturday in church, but something told her to head home early. Less than an hour after she got back, the fire sparked in a bedroom only feet from where her grandson was sleeping.

"My momma had to run back inside and grab him out the chair," Simon said.

Johnny's grandmother ran through the smoke to scoop up and rescue the 10-month-old after the chair he was sitting in also caught fire. The infant was rushed to Delray Medical Center

Simon said the child suffered third-degree burns to 20% of his small body. He's fighting, and Simon only wishes he was home to help rescue his nephew.

"If I was there, I feel like I could have run off with him because usually when I'm home he's with me," Simon said.

