'Little Black Dress Initiative' helping feed children in need

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
It's Women's History Month and WPTV is highlighting the contributions women make in the community.

Among them are volunteers with the Junior League of Boca Raton, whose Little Black Dress Initiative is helping children in need.

Jamie Sauer and other Junior League of Boca Raton volunteers are busy packing boxes filled with food every week at Boca Helping Hands.

Jamie Sauer explains how the "Little Black Dress Initiative" is helping feed children in need.
"One in five children in Palm Beach County live in poverty," Sauer said. "We are here with our Little Black Dress Initiative to help raise funds and spread awareness of people living in poverty and the limited resources they have. We will be wearing the same black dress for five days."

The league is making a difference all year long beyond Women's History Month.

"The Junior League of Boca Raton is over 600 women that work in the community to improve the community," Sauer said.

Once the ladies are done packing up all of the boxes, they are sealed up and then placed on a pallet to be delivered to a school.

Bill Harper of Boca Helping Hands discusses food insecurities impacting children in Palm Beach...
"Every box consists of six meals, which is two breakfasts, two lunches, two dinners and then three snacks," said Bill Harper, Boca Helping Hands director of food and warehouse. "We are serving over 1,500 students weekly in 12 area schools."

The organization added two new schools after the pandemic.

"We are able to help children every weekend with food that they might not have," Sauer said.

