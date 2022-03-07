Many gas stations seeing $4 a gallon in Palm Beach County

The pain at the pump continues for South Florida drivers as fuel prices climbed to more than $4 a gallon at many stations.

The average price of a gallon of gas in Florida on Monday is now at $4.01 in Florida, which is just under the national average of $4.07.

Palm Beach County continues to have among the highest fuel prices in the state with an average of $4.11, according to the American Automobile Association.

Most Expensive States:

California: $5.34

Hawaii: $4.69

Nevada: $4.59

Oregon: $4.51

Washington: $4.44

Alaska: $4.39

Illinois: $4.30

Connecticut: $4.28

New York: $4.26

Pennsylvania: $4.23

Gas prices are displayed at gas stations in Englewood, N.J., Monday, March 7, 2022. Gasoline prices are pushing even farther above $4 a gallon, the highest price that American motorists have faced since July 2008, as calls grow to ban imports of Russian oil.

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, the price of crude oil continues to soar, impacting gas prices in the U.S.

Fuel prices have jumped 45 cents in a week and 62 cents in the last month.

The national average for gas has not been this high since July 2008.

The International Energy Agency said member states, including the U.S., Germany, Canada, South Korea and Mexico, committed Friday to release a total of 61.7 million barrels from their strategic reserves to help alleviate rising prices.

AAA said this amount — half of which is expected to come from the U.S. — is the largest coordinated release since IEA was founded in 1974.

Despite the release of oil, this total is small compared to the amount that is released from Russia and other countries.

According to the IEA, Russia exports about 5 million barrels a day of crude oil, representing about 12% of its global trade.

Drivers can expect gas prices to continue to climb as long as oil prices rise.

