New Atlantis homeowner discovers mortar shell in their attic

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
There were a few nervous moments on Saturday when a new Atlantis homeowner found a mortar shell in their attic.

The mortar shell was taken to the parking lot of the Atlantis police department.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad along with Greenacres Fire Rescue assisted on the scene with removing it safely, and an "all clear" was given.

