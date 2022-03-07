Advertisement

Ukrainians living in South Florida rally in Delray Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Ukrainians living in South Florida were out Sunday to show support for those struggling thousands of miles away.

Families and supporters alike met at Veterans Park in Delray Beach to sing songs and listen to speeches.

People were wearing yellow and blue, the colors of Ukraine, and holding signs calling for peace.

Many were worried about their family members in Ukraine.

"So it's, it's tragic, tragic situation because more likely they will have to, they will have to end up with some camps in the western countries and I don't know if you will be able to help even directly," said Ukrainian Roman Novosiadlyi.

A group also stood out at Atlantic Avenue and Swinton Avenue.

The rally comes just one day after a similar event in Boca Raton.

Scripps Only Content 2022

