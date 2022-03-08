10-time convicted felon arrested in West Palm drug bust

Police in West Palm Beach arrested two men in connection with an ongoing drug investigation that started last fall in the city.

Chief Frank Adderley held a Tuesday afternoon news conference to announce the arrests.

Authorities identified the suspects as Gary Devon West, 49, of Riviera Beach and Darryl Bernard Butler, 56, of Fort Lauderdale.

Investigators said the drug sales were occurring in the north end of West Palm Beach and preyed on addicts and the homeless.

Detectives said West, a 10-time convicted felon, told detectives he would sell drugs to the homeless population around 45th Street and Congress Avenue in addition to peddling illegal drugs to other customers throughout the area.

Police said they set up an operation Monday in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant at 5501 Corporate Way where West was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators executed a search warrant at West's residence with the assistance of the Riviera Beach Police Department SWAT Team.

Various drugs, weapons and money were seized in the case including:

Amphetamines

Cocaine

Crack cocaine

Oxycodone

Alprazolam (Xanax)

Marijuana

MDMA

Fentanyl

Heroin

Morphine

Buprenorphine

Crystal meth

Processing paraphernalia

Two handguns

Five magazines

Ammunition

$7,000 cash

An array of drugs were confiscated in the drug bust, police said.

Police said as the search warrant was being executed, Butler was apprehended outside the house after driving up to West's home in a rental car.

Police spokesman Mike Jachles said Butler was in possession of trafficking cocaine and more than $1,800 cash.

West faces multiple drug trafficking, sale, possession, and manufacturing charges and three counts of felon in possession of firearm charges.

Both suspects were booked at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Main Detention Center. Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

