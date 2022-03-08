2 adults, 7 children hurt in northern Broward County crash

Investigators in Broward County said two adults and seven children were hurt after a Tuesday afternoon wreck in northern Broward County.

Deputies said in a tweet that a minivan and tractor-trailer were involved in the crash on U.S. 27 northbound.

Six of the patients were taken to a hospital in serious and critical conditions.

Southbound lanes reopened just before 5 p.m. but northbound was still closed.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.

#BSFR is currently operating on the scene of a vehicle accident involving a mini van and tractor trailer located at MM47.7 on US27 Northbound. Six patients transported in serious and critical conditions 2 adults and 7 pediatrics. US27 is closed in both directions at this time. pic.twitter.com/ViWA47wevG — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) March 8, 2022

