2 adults, 7 children hurt in northern Broward County crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Investigators in Broward County said two adults and seven children were hurt after a Tuesday afternoon wreck in northern Broward County.

Deputies said in a tweet that a minivan and tractor-trailer were involved in the crash on U.S. 27 northbound.

Six of the patients were taken to a hospital in serious and critical conditions.

Southbound lanes reopened just before 5 p.m. but northbound was still closed.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation.

