Children’s Museum of Treasure Coast bringing back Purse Party

The Children’s Museum of Treasure Coast is bringing back its Purse Party luncheon to raise money for scholarships that welcome children who might not otherwise enjoy the exhibits.

WPTV NewsChannel 5 morning anchor Ashleigh Walters will serve as the MC.

Purses, new shoes and accessories are still being collected to go into the auction.

Guests can bid on items included in the live and silent auctions during the event. Lunch will be served with an open bar. The event will be held 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Monday, March 28 at the Harbour Ridge Yacht & Country Club. It's located at 13400 NW Gilson Road in Palm City.

Proceeds will benefit the Marti Huizenga Scholarship Fund. The scholarship supports low income and Title 1 schools and organizations that serve at-risk youth. It also helps children who need financial support, by offering them an opportunity to attend the summer camp programs.

The 11th Purse Party has been on hiatus since 2018, and the organization is excited to bring it back. The event has raised more than $500,000 in its history, bringing educational programs for free to 20,0000 students from across the Treasure Coast.

Tickets and sponsorships are still available. Click here or call 772-225-7575 ext. 206

