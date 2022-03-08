Dolphins place franchise tag on Mike Gesicki

The Miami Dolphins have placed the franchise tag on tight end Mike Gesicki, the team announced Tuesday.

A 2018 second-round draft pick of the Dolphins, Gesicki has increased his totals in receptions and receiving yards in each of his four NFL seasons, including a career-high 780 yards on 73 catches in 2021.

Gesicki was set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but the move likely means he'll remain in Miami for a fifth season.

The Dolphins and Gesicki will have until July 15 to reach a long-term deal. Otherwise, Gesicki will play the 2022 season on the franchise tender, which is worth more than $10 million for tight ends, according to ESPN.

Gesicki's 2,255 career receiving yards and 199 career receptions rank third in team history among tight ends. He came up 11 yards short of the team's single-season record at his position.

