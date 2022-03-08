'Don't Say Gay' bill nears final passage after amendments rejected

A Florida bill to limit discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools neared final passage Monday.

After hours of debate, Florida senators rejected all floor amendments to SB 1834, also known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

Senators will vote on the bill Tuesday and it's expected to pass before heading to the governor’s desk. Gov. Ron DeSantis has already expressed support for the bill.

The bill bans "instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity" in kindergarten through third grade, or in a "manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students."

The senate bill sponsor, Sen. Dennis Baxley, R-Ocala, said the bill addresses the recent trend of kids coming out at school.

“Why is everybody now all about coming out when you’re in school? And there really is a dynamic of concern of how much of this are genuine type of experiences and how many of them are just kids trying on different kinds of things they hear about,” Baxley said. “There’s something wrong with how we’re emphasizing this, and all of a sudden overnight they’re a celebrity…I know parents are very concerned about the departure of the core belief systems and values.”

There were 13 amendments to the bill voted down.

One was filed by a fellow Republican, Fla. Sen. Jeffrey Brandes. His amendment would have broadened the bill language from a ban on classroom instruction on "sexual orientation or gender identity" to "human sexuality, including, but not limited to, curricula addressing sexual activity, sexual orientation, or gender identity."

“Ultimately what it does is, it gets Senator Baxley the intent that he wants without this bill’s impact. Because it applies equally to all of us … which is what I think we want,” Brandes said.

Baxley opposed the proposed change, saying that “we would be moving in the wrong direction in changing this bill.”

Another amendment filed by Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-Miami Gardens, would have removed the age limit and banned all instruction "intended to change a student's sexual orientation or gender identity."

Other amendments would have defined the terms gender identity and sexual orientation, required schools to protect those categories in order to create a safe environment for students, and changed a separate statute on health education to teaching the benefits of "monogamous" marriage rather than "heterosexual."

