Drivers feeling pain at the pump as gas prices soar

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Gassing up in West Palm Beach has turned into a search for the best price.

"This is the cheapest gas I passed by," said Jay Rosen as he filled up for $3.99 a gallon at a Marathon gas station on Belvedere Road. "I have half a tank, but tomorrow I figure it's going to be 20 cents more."

Gas prices Tuesday morning were as low as $3.99 and even $3.79 at one station at the intersection of Forest Hill Boulevard and Dixie Highway.

However, by noon, prices were above the $4 mark and some places had prices of $4.29 and $4.49.

"I try to hit Costco sometimes. There's a big line there, and I said, 'Screw it, I'll just get a few gallons at the other gas stations,'" said John Rezende of Boynton Beach.

At West Palm Gas on Southern Boulevard, Alex Fernandez was changing his gas price sign from $4.09 to $4.19.

"It's crazy. We're essentially watching this every day, every minute because as it changes at the port, the price is going up,"
Fernandez said. "We're keeping it at the bare minimum to stay cheap."

For drivers, it can be head-spinning, watching the price change from the morning rush hour to the evening rush hour.

"It seems like the price isn't going to take a momentary hiatus. It's heading north," Rosen said.

