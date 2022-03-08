Advertisement

Florida trooper uses patrol car to stop wrong-way driver from hitting runners

By Victoria Lewis
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
A video released Monday shows a Florida trooper using their patrol car to stop a wrong-way driver.

Officials say Kristen Kay Watts drove her BMW nearly head-on into a Florida Highway Patrol trooper after failing to stop for multiple road closure signs.

Troopers say Watts drove through traffic cones and around barricades as she continued along Interstate 275's northbound lanes around 8:45 a.m. Sunday. The road was closed for a 10K race over the Sunshine Skyway bridge.

Two troopers stopped their cruisers in the road, hoping to stop the woman before she neared the area that had been closed for the race.

The Florida Highway Patrol posted a video which shows one trooper attempt to stop the wrong-way driver before she crashed into the second trooper’s patrol car.

Watts and the trooper in the patrol vehicle, Toni Schuck, were injured and were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries as a result of the crash. Both have since been discharged from the hospital.

Watts has been charged with driving under the influence.

