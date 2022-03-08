Jacob Flynt: Deputies looking for missing boy in Vero Beach
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Indian River County Sheriff's Office deputies are trying to locate a missing boy they say is a runaway.
Jacob Flynt, aka Travis, was last seen Monday, March 7, at approximately 7:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of 41st Avenue in Vero Beach.
He is described as 5 foot 6 inches tall weighing 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair shaved on both sides of his head.
Deputies said Jacob was last seen riding a yellow BMX-style bicycle, wearing a yellow and maroon Washington State hoodie, blue jeans and black sneakers.
Anyone who knows Jacob Flynt's whereabouts is asked to contact Public Safety Dispatch at 772-978-6240 regarding case number 2022-26147.
Scripps Only Content 2022