Jacob Flynt: Deputies looking for missing boy in Vero Beach

Indian River County Sheriff's Office deputies are trying to locate a missing boy they say is a runaway.

Jacob Flynt, aka Travis, was last seen Monday, March 7, at approximately 7:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of 41st Avenue in Vero Beach.

He is described as 5 foot 6 inches tall weighing 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair shaved on both sides of his head.

Deputies said Jacob was last seen riding a yellow BMX-style bicycle, wearing a yellow and maroon Washington State hoodie, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone who knows Jacob Flynt's whereabouts is asked to contact Public Safety Dispatch at 772-978-6240 regarding case number 2022-26147.

Scripps Only Content 2022