Palm Beach woman helps family in Ukraine

War is ugly, destructive, and it's deadly. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia is no different. Smack dab in the middle is Karina Brez Emmer's family.

"We have on my mom's side, her niece and her niece's kids. That is someone who I reached out to," she said.

Karina said during the first day of the bombing she was able to reach her cousin Lina and her two kids by video call on Instagram.

"I mean, I was a nervous wreck. I was like, 'are you ok? Is everything ok?' I went to preparation panic mode. Day two got scarier. They were like, 'we had to spend the night in the basement of our building the bomb sirens were going off,'" she said.

She said the bombing and her cousin and two kids huddling in the basement of their building went on for about a week. And then, communication with them went silent.

"Nothing for like at least a day and a half. And I would message them in the morning, check-in in the evening just to keep the communication going. The scariest part, I think, was to not just see how you're doing but are you alive," she said.

Luckily, her cousin Lina, her two kids, and her pets were able to make it onto a bus heading to Poland. A trip that usually takes 18 hours took three days.

"She finally messages me yesterday and she says, 'we just got to Poland. We're staying in a place 30 miles from the border. We're going to be here for two days and we're going to move to another place,'" she said.

Karina said through social media she was able to find her cousin and her two daughters a place to stay. At the moment there are no plans to bring them here to the U.S.

Scripps Only Content 2022