Advertisement

‘Shrinkflation’ may be the reason your favorite products are getting smaller

Because of "shrinkflation," we are seeing everything getting smaller like slimmed down toilet...
Because of "shrinkflation," we are seeing everything getting smaller like slimmed down toilet paper, fewer cookies in a bag and even less hair conditioner in a bottle.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You know when you open a bag of chips and realize the bag is only about half full? You might start seeing more of that - and not just with chips.

People are seeing everything getting smaller, like slimmed down toilet paper, fewer cookies in a bag and even less hair conditioner in a bottle.

Retail industry experts say record levels of inflation are costing companies more to produce all sorts of items, so they can either raise prices or give you less.

This is called “shrinkflation.”

As frustrating as it is for consumers, hiking prices is a last resort for companies, because they know that buyers will notice and it could hit demand for their product.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ex-FSU star back in court as 'stand your ground' hearing resumes
Gas leak prompts evacuation of shopping center in Port St. Lucie
New Atlantis homeowner discovers mortar shell in their attic
'Sea of purple' in West Palm Beach's Currie Park
West Palm Beach mayor urges Florida lawmakers to pass water measure

Latest News

A full embargo would be most effective if it included European allies, which are also desperate...
EXPLAINER: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?
Analysts say the crisis in Ukraine is fueling the latest price hike.
US gasoline soars to a record $4.17 per gallon average price
A Ukrainian volunteer Oleksandr Osetynskyi, 44, holds a Ukrainian flag and directs refugees...
People flee embattled Ukraine city, supplies head to another
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Jury selection starts in Michigan governor kidnap plot
FILE - Britain's Prince Andrew appears at the Royal Chapel at Windsor, following the death...
Judge asked to end Prince Andrew sex abuse lawsuit