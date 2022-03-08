Advertisement

‘Sweetheart’ the miniature therapy horse finalist for Cadbury Bunny

By Aja Dorsainvil
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Cadbury issued a casting call for all pets, not just bunnies, and now they are down to ten finalists.

The High Springs, FL therapy horse brings love to thousands of patients inside children's and veterans’ hospitals across the country each year.

Her owner says Sweetheart has comforted survivors and first responders of the tragedies at Sandy Hook Elementary School, the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, FL, and tornado survivors of Moore, OK.

RELATED: Cadbury Bunny Tryouts are back for 2022

Other finalists include a cat, llama, three dogs, a sugar glider, a hedgehog, bearded dragon, and a parrotlet.

Fans can vote now through March 22 on Cadbury's website.

This year, Cadbury is donating $5,000 to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), as well as an additional $5,000 for every 5,000 votes cast up to $20,000.

Besides being the star of a new TV commercial, the winner will receive $5,000.

