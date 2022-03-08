Which children will attend new Boca Raton elementary school?

Which students will attend a brand new elementary school in Boca Raton? That's what Palm Beach County School Board members are expected to determine Wednesday.

The board is scheduled to vote on the official attendance zone boundaries for Blue Lake Elementary School, which is currently under construction and due to open at the start of the 2022/23 academic year on Aug. 10.

A rendering of Blue Lake Elementary School, located at 3300 North Military Trail in Boca Raton, which is scheduled to open in August 2022.

The school, located at 3300 North Military Trail, was built to relieve overcrowding at several area schools.

The proposed boundary map recommended by the School District of Palm Beach County's Advisory Boundary Committee runs from Clint Moore Road south to Palmetto Park Road, and then covers an area between Powerline Road east to Airport Road.

If the proposed boundaries are approved by school board members, some students who currently attend Calusa Elementary School, Verde K-8 School, J.C. Mitchell Elementary School, and Addison Mizner School would be rezoned and shifted to a different school.

A proposed student boundary map for Blue Lake Elementary School in Boca Raton.

According to school district documents, one of the biggest impacts of the rezoning would be on Calusa Elementary School, one of the district’s most over-enrolled schools.

The school was originally built for about 750 students, but is currently enrolling 1,276 students.

The addition of Blue Lake Elementary School will relieve overcrowding at Calusa Elementary School and lower enrollment for the 2022/23 academic year to around 900 students, district documents show.

According to the attendance zone boundary proposal, students who are currently in fourth grade at Calusa Elementary School, Verde K-8 School, J.C. Mitchell Elementary School, and Addison Mizner School would be allowed to remain at those schools for fifth grade, their final year of elementary school.

Construction on Blue Lake Elementary School, located at 3300 North Military Trail in Boca Raton, on Feb. 7, 2022.

Blue Lake Principal Seth Moldovan is expecting about 750 kindergarten through fifth graders when the school opens in August, with a full capacity of around 900 students.

The Palm Beach County School Board is scheduled to discuss the proposed boundary map for Blue Lake Elementary School during a workshop at 3 p.m. Wednesday, and then officially vote on the boundaries at a special meeting afterward.

