Advertisement

Bicyclist killed in accident involving moving truck in downtown West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Authorities are investigating after a bicyclist was killed in an accident with a moving truck in West Palm Beach.

The fatal crash happened at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Banyan Boulevard and Austrailian Avenue.

Police have not released the name of the bicyclist or information surrounding the crash.

#traffic alert: fatal crash involving a moving truck and a bicycle at Australian Ave. and Banyan Blvd. Both northbound...

Posted by West Palm Beach Police Department on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Northbound lanes at Banyan Boulevard and Australian Avenue remain closed.

Drivers should use Tamarind Avenue or Sapodilla Avenue as alternate routes.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida trooper uses patrol car to stop wrong-way driver from hitting runners
Jervonte Edmonds wins Florida House District 88
Ty Penserga wins Boynton Beach mayoral race
Election results for March 8, 2022
Which children will attend new Boca Raton elementary school?

Latest News

Watch "A Child's Home" every Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. You’ll have the opportunity to learn more...
A Child’s Home: Meet the ReGen family
Cats, snake rescued from burning apartment near Boca Raton
Man struck by car in Martin County, asks if beer is OK
Go Red for Women luncheon happening April 27 in Jupiter