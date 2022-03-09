Bicyclist killed in accident involving moving truck in downtown West Palm Beach

Authorities are investigating after a bicyclist was killed in an accident with a moving truck in West Palm Beach.

The fatal crash happened at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Banyan Boulevard and Austrailian Avenue.

Police have not released the name of the bicyclist or information surrounding the crash.

#traffic alert: fatal crash involving a moving truck and a bicycle at Australian Ave. and Banyan Blvd. Both northbound... Posted by West Palm Beach Police Department on Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Northbound lanes at Banyan Boulevard and Australian Avenue remain closed.

Drivers should use Tamarind Avenue or Sapodilla Avenue as alternate routes.

Scripps Only Content 2022