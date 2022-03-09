Boynton Beach man wants to help the impoverished for his 100th birthday

A World War II fighter veteran and book author is turning 100 years old this month and he’s raising $100,000 to help the elderly and the poor.

Irwin Lebow takes pride of his service in the military.

"I was a fighter pilot, I'm very proud of it," said Lebow. "I flew 93 missions in Europe on P-47 Thunderbolt."

Irwin Lebow is a World War II veteran.

He also does speaking engagements.

"I've been giving talks at veterans group," Lebow said. "I give a talk every Memorial Day in the village of South Palm Beach."

Helping the community keeps him youthful. Lebow collects money from his neighbors for the poor.

"Every year for 31 years in Hunter's Run, I do a collection called project HOPE," he said. "HOPE means Help Our Poor and Elderly and the beneficiary of the collection is the Alpert Jewish Family Service."

"And I'm very proud to say that over 31 years we've collected over $400,000," he added.

However, this year is extra special. This month he will turn 100 years old.

"I said we should publicize going out to 100,000 people and everyone send in one dollar. That would be great," said Lebow.

Kelley Whiter is the Chief Development Officer for the Alpert Jewish Family Service.

"The people who Irwin has helped, these people don't even know who Irwin is, so doing the story now, it will bring some attention to Irwin and Judy.," said Whiter. "They don't this for the attention, but I think it's important that the people who are being helped get to know more about these remarkable people who have been helping us for so many years."

"I go back many, many years to one thing my father told me," said Lebow. "He said always remember the little guy, always take care of the little guy."

