Cats, snake rescued from burning apartment near Boca Raton

At least one person was taken to the hospital and three animals were rescued after flames broke out at an apartment near Boca Raton on Wednesday morning.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the fire happened around 6:30 a.m. at a two-story apartment complex in the 6000 block of Boca Colony Drive.

Video from the scene showed raging flames tearing through the building, and thick smoke shooting into the sky.

#Firefighters train hard for the opportunity to make a difference and save lives. Today, the crews from #Battalion5 and #Battalion4 did just that when they rescued 3 people, 2 cats, and 1 snake from this burning apartment. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. pic.twitter.com/JxS2y45Hbh — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) March 9, 2022

Officials said three people, two cats, and one snake were rescued from an apartment, and one person was taken to a local hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Cats rescued from an apartment fire in the 6000 block of Boca Colony Drive near Boca Raton on March 9, 2022.

