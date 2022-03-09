Advertisement

Cats, snake rescued from burning apartment near Boca Raton

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

At least one person was taken to the hospital and three animals were rescued after flames broke out at an apartment near Boca Raton on Wednesday morning.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the fire happened around 6:30 a.m. at a two-story apartment complex in the 6000 block of Boca Colony Drive.

Video from the scene showed raging flames tearing through the building, and thick smoke shooting into the sky.

Officials said three people, two cats, and one snake were rescued from an apartment, and one person was taken to a local hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Cats rescued from an apartment fire in the 6000 block of Boca Colony Drive near Boca Raton on...
Cats rescued from an apartment fire in the 6000 block of Boca Colony Drive near Boca Raton on March 9, 2022.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida trooper uses patrol car to stop wrong-way driver from hitting runners
Jervonte Edmonds wins Florida House District 88
Ty Penserga wins Boynton Beach mayoral race
Election results for March 8, 2022
Which children will attend new Boca Raton elementary school?

Latest News

Bicyclist killed in accident involving moving truck in downtown West Palm Beach
Watch "A Child's Home" every Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. You’ll have the opportunity to learn more...
A Child’s Home: Meet the ReGen family
Man struck by car in Martin County, asks if beer is OK
Go Red for Women luncheon happening April 27 in Jupiter